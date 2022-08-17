Bicyclist dies from injuries suffered in hit-and-run crash in Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) — A man has died after being struck by a vehicle earlier this month on Tucson's west side.
Officers responded to the scene near Grant and Oracle roads at about 5:30 a.m. on Aug. 7 in reference to hit-and-run crash involving a bicyclist.
The bicyclist, 56-year-old James Charles Ramsay was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police say Ramsay died Tuesday due to injuries sustained in the crash.
While the investigation remains ongoing, police are asking the public for information regarding the suspect vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.