...OZONE HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR THE TUCSON METRO AREA TODAY...

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) has issued an
Ozone High Pollution Advisory for the Tucson Metro area for today

This means that forecast weather conditions combined with existing
ozone levels are expected to result in local maximum 8-hour ozone
concentrations that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects
increase as air quality deteriorates.

Ozone is an air contaminant which can cause breathing difficulties
for children as well as persons with respiratory problems. A decrease
in physical activity is recommended.

If it is a regularly scheduled work day, you are urged to car pool,
telecommute or use mass transit.

The use of gasoline-powered equipment should be reduced or done late
in the day.

For details on this Ozone High Pollution Advisory for the greater
Tucson Metro visit the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality
internet site at www.azdeq.gov/forecast/tucson or call 602-771-2300.

Bicyclist dies from injuries suffered in hit-and-run crash in Tucson

police lights

TUCSON (KVOA) — A man has died after being struck by a vehicle earlier this month on Tucson's west side.

Officers responded to the scene near Grant and Oracle roads at about 5:30 a.m. on Aug. 7 in reference to hit-and-run crash involving a bicyclist.

The bicyclist, 56-year-old James Charles Ramsay was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say Ramsay died Tuesday due to injuries sustained in the crash.

While the investigation remains ongoing, police are asking the public for information regarding the suspect vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.

