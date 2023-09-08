Bicyclist dead after being struck by vehicle

TUCSON (KVOA) — A bicyclist has died after being struck by a car on Tucson's northside.
On September 8 at 6:14 .m., deputies were called to the intersection of East River Road and North Via Entrada for a serious crash involving a bicyclist and an SUV.
The SUV was traveling west on River, and the bicyclist was crossing River Road heading north towards Via Entrada.
The bicyclist, 74-year-old Christopher Myers, was struck by the SUV as he cross the westbound lanes.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
The driver was not injured.
The investigation continues.