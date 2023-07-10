Beehive fire battle continues

TUCSON (KVOA) — Crews continue to make progress on both the Beehive and smaller Beehive 2 wildfires in southern Arizona.
The latest report says the Beehive fire is 81% contained and has burnt 10,745 acres. Teams say there are no problem areas and reinforcement has continued along the perimeter.
The Beehive 2 Fire remains at 0% containment and has burnt 147 acres. Firefighters continue to mopup the perimeter and the interior f the fire addressing hot spots and problem areas.
Peña Blanca Lake, Calabasas Day Use Recreation Area, Calabasas Group Site Campground, Upper Thumb Rock Picnic areas, and Red Rock Picnic areas are now closed until further notice.
There is precipitation in both areas of the fire which is providing much needed rain and assistance for the firefighters on the ground.