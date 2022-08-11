 Skip to main content
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Pima County
through 345 PM MST...

At 254 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Tucson, moving northwest at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Tucson, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, South Tucson and Catalina
Foothills.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 10 between mile markers 256 and 259.
Route 77 near mile marker 70.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

Bear spotted in several northwest side neighborhoods

  • 0
Jerry Quesnel shared footage of a bear visiting his property on Wednesday, July 10, 2022 near Oracle and Ina roads. 

 Jerry Quesnel

TUCSON (KVOA) — A black bear is on the loose on Tucson's northwest side Thursday.

According to the Arizona Game And Fish Department, it may be the same bear that made an appearance just south of the area in May.

Cell phone video captured the black bear just outside a home near Ina and Oracle roads Wednesday afternoon.

Jack Bailey lives right nearby. He tells News 4 Tucson his wife and neighbors spotted the bear coming down from a wash.

Bailey has lived in Alaska. He is familiar with bears but he's surprised to see a bear in the desert.

"Pretty rare, I know we have mountain lions and javelina, but I didn't realize black bear would come down from the mountain," Bailey said. "I don't know if they're looking for trash or were just driven down by the rain or whatever."

Mark Hart, a spokesman with Arizona Game and Fish, says this bear is very likely looking for his next meal and scampered north to Oro Valley Thursday morning.

"We just finished patrolling the area near the Linda Vista Trail," Hart said. "It was last seen in a backyard in that area. With bears it's all about food. They can smell food a mile away."

Hart said there's a possibility this is the same bear that was spotted across town in May.

"Based on size and color, it may be the same bear that made a run towards Fort Lowell Park in May," he said. "It's the same situation we were in then, we get a call, we go to the area in hopes of tranquilizing and moving it and it takes off."

The Arizona Game and Fish Department need the public's help locating this bear. If you see it, you're urged to call 623-236-7201 right away.