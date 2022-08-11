Bear spotted in several northwest side neighborhoods

TUCSON (KVOA) — A black bear is on the loose on Tucson's northwest side Thursday.
According to the Arizona Game And Fish Department, it may be the same bear that made an appearance just south of the area in May.
Cell phone video captured the black bear just outside a home near Ina and Oracle roads Wednesday afternoon.
Jack Bailey lives right nearby. He tells News 4 Tucson his wife and neighbors spotted the bear coming down from a wash.
Bailey has lived in Alaska. He is familiar with bears but he's surprised to see a bear in the desert.
"Pretty rare, I know we have mountain lions and javelina, but I didn't realize black bear would come down from the mountain," Bailey said. "I don't know if they're looking for trash or were just driven down by the rain or whatever."
Mark Hart, a spokesman with Arizona Game and Fish, says this bear is very likely looking for his next meal and scampered north to Oro Valley Thursday morning.
"We just finished patrolling the area near the Linda Vista Trail," Hart said. "It was last seen in a backyard in that area. With bears it's all about food. They can smell food a mile away."
Hart said there's a possibility this is the same bear that was spotted across town in May.
"Based on size and color, it may be the same bear that made a run towards Fort Lowell Park in May," he said. "It's the same situation we were in then, we get a call, we go to the area in hopes of tranquilizing and moving it and it takes off."
The Arizona Game and Fish Department need the public's help locating this bear. If you see it, you're urged to call 623-236-7201 right away.