Bear spotted in several northwest side neighborhoods

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Pima County through 345 PM MST... At 254 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Tucson, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Tucson, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, South Tucson and Catalina Foothills. This includes the following highways... Interstate 10 between mile markers 256 and 259. Route 77 near mile marker 70. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH