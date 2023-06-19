Bear sightings increase in Southern Arizona. Here is what you need to know.

TUCSON (KVOA) — There has been a recent increase in bear sightings and bear attacks.
With the holiday weekend coming up, as well as summer break being in full swing, this can be dangerous.
Many people head up north to go camping, biking, picnicking and more to escape the heat this time of the year.
Recently, there have been three bear sightings in Madera Canyon and the Santa Ritas.
Mark Hart, a public information officer for the Arizona Game and Fish Department, says that reports of bear sightings are increasing, and will only continue to grow during this time of the year.
Hart shares that these bears are only looking for food, so those who are picnicking and camping are at a greater risk of running into a bear.
If you are out in nature with food, do not leave any trace of food.
"If you are a camper, know this. Bears can smell food a mile away. So use those locking bear boxes to store food. Lock it up tight in your car, wash up after you've cooked, and wash your clothes because your clothing and skin can carry the aromas of food," says Hart.
The Arizona Game and Fish Department also says to never take food into a tent, because a bear could try to enter your tent to try to get the food.
Chelsea Cannon, a student and musician, took a day trip up to Mt. Lemmon with her friends to have a picnic on a campground and enjoy some cooler weather.
"We wanted to spend the day in the cooler weather and I had no idea there were an increase in bear sightings. That is kind of scary thinking about it. We had no idea, and I don't think any of us know how to defend ourselves against bears"
According to the Arizona Game and Fish department, if you ever come in contact with a bear, do not run. Make yourself as big as possible and make a lot of noise.