Be cautious when setting off fireworks for Fourth of July

TUCSON (KVOA) — Fireworks are a big part of the Fourth of July, and with that comes many risks, especially here in Southern Arizona with dry conditions and our recent string of wildfires.
The US Forest Service is sending out a reminder that federal law prohibits the use of fireworks on national forest lands.
Fireworks, exploding targets, and other pyrotechnic devices are prohibited in national forests in Arizona year round as sparks from these displays can ignite a wildfire in these dry conditions.
"Accidents are happening or fires are started is because they didn't properly secure it, it falls over, and shoots," said Jason Deathereage, Owner of KG Fireworks.
If you are planning on igniting fireworks this Fourth of July, experts say make sure you do it in a safe area and avoid spreading sparks.