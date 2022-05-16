 Skip to main content
Bashas’ Family of Stores to host hiring events in Arizona Saturday

  • Updated
By Julia Leon

TUCSON (KVOA) — Bashas’ Family of Stores is holding pop-up hiring events across Arizona Saturday.

Job seekers are encouraged to visit the location they are interested in working at between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The grocer has immediate openings for the following positions:

· Bakery Managers, Pastry Chefs, Bakers, Cake Decorators, and Bakery Clerks

· Sushi Chefs, Meat Cutters, and Meat Sales Clerks

· Gourmet Chefs, BBQ Chefs, and Outside Grillers

· Bistro and Deli Managers, Bistro Cooks, Bistro and Deli Clerks

· Starbucks Managers and Baristas

· Produce Clerks

· Floral Designers

· Cashiers and Courtesy Clerks

· Night Crew

· Dishwashers

For more information, visit jobs.bashas.com.