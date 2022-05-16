Bashas’ Family of Stores to host hiring events in Arizona Saturday

TUCSON (KVOA) — Bashas’ Family of Stores is holding pop-up hiring events across Arizona Saturday.
Job seekers are encouraged to visit the location they are interested in working at between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The grocer has immediate openings for the following positions:
· Bakery Managers, Pastry Chefs, Bakers, Cake Decorators, and Bakery Clerks
· Sushi Chefs, Meat Cutters, and Meat Sales Clerks
· Gourmet Chefs, BBQ Chefs, and Outside Grillers
· Bistro and Deli Managers, Bistro Cooks, Bistro and Deli Clerks
· Starbucks Managers and Baristas
· Produce Clerks
· Floral Designers
· Cashiers and Courtesy Clerks
· Night Crew
· Dishwashers
For more information, visit jobs.bashas.com.