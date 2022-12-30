Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl brings in big bucks to the Old Pueblo

TUCSON (KVOA) - Next to the Gem Show, it's the second single event that brings in millions of dollars into the Tucson economy.
We're talking about the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl that was played on Friday.
Eric Rhodes, Vice President of Communications Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl, told News 4 Tucson, "It's an exciting event for Southern Az. And we're going to have a lot of eyes, millions of eyes on our community today."
That includes jobs behind the scenes. There are 300 concession workers. Steve Crooks helps hire some of the people. "I'm with a company called Bacon. It's a new app for temporary work. It's a unique way, it's like gig work. It's like Uber for gig work."
Then there is security. Over 100 people are hired . Plus an additional 30 to 40 off duty police officers. Rhodes said, "We've had somewhere from 750 to 1.000 people have hands on what we are trying to get done here today just to get the game off to what we call a big win for our community.'
It's a huge win. The Arizona Bowl has given back to this community $4.5 million to 70 organizations. Barstool Sports just gave $1.2 million to 26 Southern Arizona businesses to help them out due to the pandemic. It's people like Gary and Sherry Miller who came to see their alma mater Wyoming Cowboys. Miller said, "Sherry and I came down to see the bowl game. Our son who is a student at Wyoming is a training assistant for the football team. We came to see him during his senior year working with the team and have fun and see Tucson."
As for the weather being a little cloudy his wife replied, "The temperature we think it's good..It was kind of blizzardy when we left Colorado."
A fan from Iowa commented to Rhodes, "One of them I ran across today said, hey it's beach weather for us...So welcome to the beach here in the desert."