...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Pima
County through 400 PM MST...

At 320 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Tanque Verde to near Summit. Movement was
northwest at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...
Tucson, Oro Valley, Marana, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Casas
Adobes, Drexel Heights, Flowing Wells, Tanque Verde, South Tucson,
Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area,
Catalina State Park, Tucson Estates, Saguaro National Park West,
Catalina Foothills, Valencia West, Tucson International Airport,
Summit, Saguaro National Park East and San Xavier Mission.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 10 between mile markers 248 and 270.
Interstate 19 between mile markers 51 and 63.
Route 77 between mile markers 70 and 81.
Route 86 between mile markers 162 and 171.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Barbie Dreamhouse Living Pop-up trucking coming to Arizona

Barbie

TUCSON (KVOA) — Calling all Barbie lovers! Barbie's coming!

The all-new Barbie Dreamhouse Living pop-up truck is coming to Arizona for three stops!

In honor of celebrating the 60th Anniversary of Barbie moving into her very first Dreamhouse, there will also be all-new exclusive merchandise.

Check out the three locations below:

Glendale: Saturday, August 26th, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Arrowhead Towne Center at the Amphitheater near the AMC Theaters, 7700 W. Arrowhead Towne Center, Glendale, AZ 85308

Gilbert: Saturday, September 9th, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at SanTan Village near American Eagle, 2218 E. Williams Field Rd., Suite 235, Gilbert, AZ 85295

Tucson: Saturday, September 16th, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at La Encantada in Restaurant Circle, 2905 E. Skyline Drive, Tucson, AZ 85718

