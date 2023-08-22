Barbie Dreamhouse Living Pop-up trucking coming to Arizona

TUCSON (KVOA) — Calling all Barbie lovers! Barbie's coming!
The all-new Barbie Dreamhouse Living pop-up truck is coming to Arizona for three stops!
In honor of celebrating the 60th Anniversary of Barbie moving into her very first Dreamhouse, there will also be all-new exclusive merchandise.
Check out the three locations below:
Glendale: Saturday, August 26th, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Arrowhead Towne Center at the Amphitheater near the AMC Theaters, 7700 W. Arrowhead Towne Center, Glendale, AZ 85308
Gilbert: Saturday, September 9th, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at SanTan Village near American Eagle, 2218 E. Williams Field Rd., Suite 235, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Tucson: Saturday, September 16th, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at La Encantada in Restaurant Circle, 2905 E. Skyline Drive, Tucson, AZ 85718