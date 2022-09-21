Banner Health, TPD join forces to promote school zone pedestrian safety

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Tucson Police Department (TPD) and Banner - University Medicine announced on Wednesday they are combining forces to promote school zone pedestrian safety.
According to a press release, TPD and Banner - University Medicine are, “looking to raise awareness within our community for the heightened need to drive safely within and outside of school zones.”
Representatives from both organizations will be speaking with the media on Sept. 23 at Tucson High Magnet School. TPD will also be conducting speed enforcement within the school zone that morning.
They will be sharing school zone safety tips, going over road sharing rules/laws, and providing details on the impact of aggressive driving/speeding for those who have been hospitalized due to being struck by a vehicle.
For more information about the collaboration, please visit the Banner Health website.