Banner Health: Monsoon increases Valley fever risk

TUCSON (KVOA) — As Monsoon 2022 is officially here, health officials are warning Arizonans of Valley fever cases.
Valley fever cases may increase significantly during monsoon, according to Banner Health.
According to the University of Arizona’s Valley Fever Center for Excellence, two-thirds of all infections in the United States are contracted in Arizona. You get it by inhaling the dry fungal spores from the soil that become airborne, which can have lifelong effects and be fatal.
Reported cases of the infection in the state have been increasing since it became laboratory-reportable in 1997. However, according the the Arizona Department of Health Services, cases have doubled since 2014, with 11,627 cases reported in 2021 and 4,550 cases so far this year.
According to data from Banner Urgent Care, Valley fever diagnoses normally peak in August, but cases remain elevated throughout summer.
Banner Health says Valley fever symptoms typically develop one to three weeks following infection. They say it’s not uncommon for people to wait for a week or two before seeking medical care. Some people infected by the fungus don’t experience any symptoms.
About two-thirds of infected people do not get sick enough to seek medical attention. Banner says a small number of infections are serious and may involve the skin, bones, and brain.
"Since many Valley fever cases go undiagnosed, or diagnoses are delayed due to lack of awareness among medical providers, Banner Health and the Valley Fever Center for Excellence recently partnered to adopt new protocols to help physicians more quickly recognize, diagnose and treat patients with Valley fever infections," Banner Health said in a news release. "These protocols are also being made available more publicly to increase community awareness."
For more information about Valley fever, visit www.azdhs.gov or vfce.arizona.edu.