Baby elephant due at Reid Park Zoo in Spring 2024

TUCSON (KVOA) — Did you guess correctly? Semba, the matriarch of Reid Park Zoo's African elephant herd, is pregnant!
Semba came from the San Diego Zoo's Safari Park in 2012 for the opening of Expedition Tanzania, Reid Park Zoo's seven-acre elephant habitat.
She gave birth to Nandi, the first elephant born at Reid Park Zoo in 2014.
Mabu, the father to Semba's two calves, recently left Reid Park Zoo in 2022.
“I’m looking forward to seeing how Penzi responds to her new role as a big sister,” said Cassie Dodds, Elephant Care Supervisor. “Nandi immediately took on a nurturing role when Penzi was born and this new arrival will give Penzi an opportunity to grow her skills caring for a younger calf.”
Semba is a little over halfway through her pregnancy.