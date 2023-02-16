AZ Rep. Ciscomani and Speaker Kevin Mccarthy address border crisis

TUCSON (KVOA) — Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy and Arizona Representative Juan Ciscomani visited the U.S-Mexico border to get a first hand look at how the border crisis is impacting Arizona.
Speaker McCarthy told News 4 Tucson that migrants are wearing these shoes to cover their tracks; they are also wearing camouflage to blend in with the scenery.
This is the first time Speaker McCarthy is visiting the border in his new role. He blames the Sinaloa Cartel for the fentanyl crisis.
“No longer will people have to come to Washington D.C. to talk to the government. We will be bringing committees here so we can listen to Americans who are living in this," said Speaker McCarthy.
Speaker McCarthy was accompanied by freshmen GOP Representatives from states that are being hit hard by the fentanyl crisis, such as Virginia and Oregon.
Representative Juan Ciscomani has plans to make sure Pima County does not have to pay another $1,000,000 in taxi fees to transport asylum seekers.
“We heard from the County supervisor today with the exact same concern. Why do counties or municipalities foot the bill for what the federal government should be doing, this is a federal issue and should be a federal expense and fix," Rep. Ciscomani.
Rep. Ciscomani also added that he is working on various solutions to tackle the fentanyl crisis in our community.