 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS
MORNING TO 7 PM MST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures between
104 and 114 possible.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Upper
Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County and Upper Gila
River Valley.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Sunday evening. Saturday
and Sunday look to be the hottest days.

* IMPACTS...High to Very High Heat Risk will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses, including
heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

AZ Hires Vets! to host job fair in Tucson

  • Updated
  • 0
now hiring

TUCSON (KVOA) — Arizona Veteran Hiring event is coming to Tucson.

The first Tucson hiring event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon on June 22 at the Kino Sports North Complex Event Center, 2805 E. Ajo Way.

The general public may attend the event from noon to 3 p.m.

Gov. Doug Ducey's new AZHiresVets initiative aims to recruit double the number of veterans currently working in state. The program was designed to take the unique skills veterans have and apply those skills to service with the state.

“Men and women who’ve served our country in uniform – we value your experience; we value your skills and we want you to come work for our state,” said Ducey.

to register to attend the event, visit Tucson Veterans Hiring Event ~ Candidate Registration (google.com)

Tags

Recommended for you