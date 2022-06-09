AZ Hires Vets! to host job fair in Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) — Arizona Veteran Hiring event is coming to Tucson.
The first Tucson hiring event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon on June 22 at the Kino Sports North Complex Event Center, 2805 E. Ajo Way.
The general public may attend the event from noon to 3 p.m.
Gov. Doug Ducey's new AZHiresVets initiative aims to recruit double the number of veterans currently working in state. The program was designed to take the unique skills veterans have and apply those skills to service with the state.
“Men and women who’ve served our country in uniform – we value your experience; we value your skills and we want you to come work for our state,” said Ducey.
to register to attend the event, visit Tucson Veterans Hiring Event ~ Candidate Registration (google.com).