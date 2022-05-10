AZ Hires Vets to hold virtual hiring event Wednesday

TUCSON (KVOA) - Arizona is launching an initiative to nearly double the number of veterans in the state workforce.
AZ Hires Vets is a recruitment effort coordinated by the Governor's Office, the Arizona Coalition for Military Families and the Arizona Departments of Administration, Veterans' Services and Economic Security.
The goal is to increase the number of veterans in Arizona's workforce from 8.5 percent to 15 percent by 2025.
Several hiring events are planned over the next few months.
The next virtual hiring event will take place from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Click here for more information.
For more information, visit AZ HIRES VETS! | Human Resources.