...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with a high heat risk and
afternoon temperatures between 107 and 114.

* WHERE...Tucson Metro Area.

* WHEN...From Saturday morning through Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential
for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or
participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

Axis for Autism expanding presence in Arizona by opening clinic in Tucson

  Updated
  • 0
Axis for Autism

TUCSON (KVOA) — When it comes to autism, early intervention is key.

But on average, it can take more than a year for a parent to get their child diagnosed, further delaying treatment.

What takes usually more than a year, can now take less than two months thanks to the new healthcare company expanding into Tucson that drastically cuts wait time for autism evaluations.

Axis for Autism offers diagnostic services and applied behavioral analysis therapy and is expanding its presence in Arizona, with opening a new clinic in Tucson and held a big ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday.

They specialize in ABA therapy to help improve communication and social skills.

Traits, Tucson mother of two, Maxine Matthews says can make a difference in child development.

"We do know that when a child get diagnosed early, they're able to start doing the work that needs to be done to help them succeed and be successful in the world. My son is 18, he was diagnosed at 4 and a half. He was able to get so many more services," she said.

Families are welcome to contact Axis for Autism directly to schedule an appointment.

