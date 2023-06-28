Axis for Autism expanding presence in Arizona by opening clinic in Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) — When it comes to autism, early intervention is key.
But on average, it can take more than a year for a parent to get their child diagnosed, further delaying treatment.
What takes usually more than a year, can now take less than two months thanks to the new healthcare company expanding into Tucson that drastically cuts wait time for autism evaluations.
Axis for Autism offers diagnostic services and applied behavioral analysis therapy and is expanding its presence in Arizona, with opening a new clinic in Tucson and held a big ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday.
They specialize in ABA therapy to help improve communication and social skills.
Traits, Tucson mother of two, Maxine Matthews says can make a difference in child development.
"We do know that when a child get diagnosed early, they're able to start doing the work that needs to be done to help them succeed and be successful in the world. My son is 18, he was diagnosed at 4 and a half. He was able to get so many more services," she said.
Families are welcome to contact Axis for Autism directly to schedule an appointment.