Autopsy completed on man shot and killed by federal agents

TUCSON (KVOA) - An autopsy on the man who was shot and killed on the Tohono O'odham by border patrol agents has been completed.
The results should be in in 3 and a half weeks.
Raymond Mattia lived in a village called Meneger's Dam.
It's located near the U.S-Mexico border.
News 4 Tucson recently spoke to family members who said Mattia did not deserve to die.
The family member wants to remain anonymous.
"He was well respected, everybody knew him in this community. He knew a lot of traditional ways, he kept a lot of our traditions going. So what are we going to do without him."
Officials said Mattia called Tohono O'odham police to report migrants trespassing on his property.
T.O. police then called border patrol for back-up because of a potentially dangerous situation. Few details have been revealed but after agents arrived shots were fired and Mattia was killed.
The family is devastated over the loss.
"We want justice we want to know what really happened we want them to hear our voices our concerns."
The family Is also concerned about others in their community.
"If this happened to him. And if it gets swept under the rug who's next?"
Ophelia Rivas has known Mattia since childhood, she's heartbroken over the loss.
"They have no right to disrespect the family they have no right to disrespect our land and how we live here as a community as a tribe."
She said Mattia was involved in traditional ceremonies and was a singer and he will be greatly missed.
Fighting back tears she added, "We all can't hear him sing anymore."