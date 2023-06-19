Authorities seeking public's help locating missing vulnerable person

TUCON (KVOA) — Authorities are seeking the public's assistance locating a missing vulnerable woman.
PCSD is searching for 68-year-old Maria "Estela" Acuna.
She was last seen near the 3000 block of West Sky Ranch Trail, near North Shannon Road and North Thornydale Road at 6:30 p.m.
She is described as 5'3", 132 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair.
She was last seen wearing a grey sweater, blue jeans, and pink slippers.
She left on foot in an unknown direction.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.