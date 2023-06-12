Authorities seeking public's help identifying man who set house on fire

TUCSON (KVOA) — Authorities are seeking the public's help identifying a man who walked up to the front door of a residence and set it on fire in Corona De Tucson on Saturday.
At 10:50 p.m., Pima County Sheriff's Deputies were called to the 600 block of South Harry P. Stagg Drive for a structure fire.
Deputies discovered from the doorbell camera video footage that the suspect approached the front door of the residence, set it on fire, then left the scene.
The suspect was wearing a dark shirt, black jogger style pants with a red stripe, dark shoes with white soles, and a face covering.
The suspect also appears to have a knife in a sheath on their right hip.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88 CRIME. You can remain anonymous.