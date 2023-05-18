Authorities seeking public's help identifying individual who allegedly exposed himself in public on Sunday

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...OZONE HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR THE TUCSON METRO AREA ON
FRIDAY...

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) has issued an
Ozone High Pollution Advisory for the Tucson Metro area on Friday.

This means that forecast weather conditions combined with existing
ozone levels are expected to result in local maximum 8-hour ozone
concentrations that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects
increase as air quality deteriorates.

Ozone is an air contaminant which can cause breathing difficulties
for children, older adults, as well as persons with respiratory
problems. A decrease in physical activity is recommended.

You are urged to car pool, telecommute, or use mass transit.
The use of gasoline-powered equipment should be reduced or done late
in the day.

For details on this High Pollution Advisory, visit the ADEQ internet
site at www.azdeq.gov/forecast/tucson or call 602- 771-2300.

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of north central Pima
and southwestern Pinal Counties through 930 PM MST...

At 833 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 16 miles southwest of Chui-Chu to near Saguaro
National Park West. Movement was southwest at 15 to 20 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph, brief heavy rain.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...
Three Points, Santa Rosa, San Isidro, Saguaro National Park West,
Kitt Peak, Tucson Estates, Picture Rocks, Covered Wells, Anegam,
North Komelik, Kohatk, Palo Verde Stand, Ventana, San Pedro, Ak Chin,
Queens Well, Vaya Chin, Cababi, Comobabi and South Comobabi.

This includes the following highways...
Route 86 between mile markers 86 and 96, and between mile markers
123 and 153.
Route 286 near mile marker 25, and between mile markers 31 and 45.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Authorities seeking public's help identifying individual who allegedly exposed himself in public on Sunday

  • Updated
  • 0
Man

TUCSON (KVOA) — Pima County Sheriff's Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying an individual who was allegedly exposing himself at Brandi Fenton Park on Sunday.

On Sunday evening, deputies received a call of a suspicious male who was allegedly exposing himself to the public.

On Monday, deputies received another call of a man in the same area of Brandi Fenton Park believed to be conducting similar actions.

The man is described as caucasian or Hispanic, between the ages of 40 to 60 years old, and around 180 pounds.

He was seen wearing a white hat, red shirt, maroon shorts, black shoes, and wearing a black backpack.

He was also seen riding a beige mountain bike.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

