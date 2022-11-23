Authorities seeking inmate mistakenly released from Pima County Adult Detention Complex

TUCSON (KVOA) — San Xavier District deputies responded to the Pima County Adult Detention Complex for a report of an escaped inmate on Monday afternoon.
Deputies learned that 48-year-old Khalid Rahman walked out of the jail after officers confused him with another inmate with similar features.
Corrections officers called the names of inmates to be released after court, and Mr. Rahman misrepresented himself as the inmate who was to be released.
Rahman is described as an African American male, 5'8, 170 pounds with brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a black polo and blue jeans.
If anyone has contact, or has seen Mr. Rahman is asked to call 9-1-1.