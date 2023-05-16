 Skip to main content
Authorities seeking information regarding drive-by shooting

  Updated
TUCSON (KVOA) — Detectives are searching for information regarding a drive-by shooting that occurred on April 28 on Tucson's southside.

The victims and suspect vehicle were involved in a verbal confrontation.

The victims were leaving a gas station near I-19 Frontage Road and turned east onto Valencia Road. 

The suspect vehicle, described as a beige SUV followed the victim. They pulled alongside the victim's vehicle near the I-19 overpass. 

An occupant from the suspects SUV fired one round at the victims, striking a juvenile teen passenger in the neck.

They were treated for non-life threatening injuries. 

The driver is described as a heavy-set male in his 20's with curly hair. He was wearing a red t-shirt.

The passenger had long hair with a thin build.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a 2007- 2015 GM product, possibly a Chevy Tahoe or Cadillac Escalade with chrome rims, and most distinctly, a back driver side front quarter panel/

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME. Yu can remain anonymous.