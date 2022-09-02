Authorities seek public’s help in locating woman last seen in Oro Valley

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KVOA) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who was last seen in Oro Valley on Aug. 24.
Norma Jean Lafoya, 88, has reportedly been traveling state-to-state staying with various people.
Recently, she was staying with her sister in Oro Valley but left after saying she was going to find a place to live in Catalina, Ariz.
She was reportedly diagnosed with mild dementia last year.
In a news release, Oro Valley Police Department says she’s possibly in a 2011 red Hyundai Elantra SUV with Alabama license plate 26A00EP. The vehicle has minor damage to the front passenger side.
Previous license plates associated with Lafoya include Washington - ACN8152, Idaho - K69554 and Arizona - BMY2987.
She is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 115 pounds and has grey hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information regarding Lafoya’s whereabouts is asked to call OVPD at 520-229-4900.