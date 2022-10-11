Authorities seek potential victims after CBP agent arrested for child sex assault in Douglas

DOUGLAS, Ariz. (KVOA) — Law enforcement agencies are asking for the public’s help in seeking potential victims in connection with a former Border Patrol agent accused of kidnapping and sexual assault.
Former Customs and Border Protection Officer Aaron Thomas Mitchell was arrested in April after he allegedly kidnapped a 15-year-old in Douglas. He reportedly took the victim to Sierra Vista and sexually assaulted her.
The 27-year-old suspect was booked into the Cochise County Jail on sexual misconduct with a minor charges.
According to Douglas Police Department, Mitchell was an employee of the United States Customs and Border Protection Agency at the time of the arrest.
Officials say Mitchell previously lived in the Ft. Lauderdale, Florida area before moving to Sierra Vista for work.
If you believe you or someone you know may have information regarding Mitchell, call FBI Phoenix at (623) 466-1999 or email tips.fbi.gov. In your email, provide your name, date of birth, phone number and address.