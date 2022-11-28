Authorities seek help locating missing vulnerable adult

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is currently searching for Jose Marquez who was last seen Monday afternoon.
Deputies are asking for your help in finding the missing 82-year-old, Jose Marquez.
Marquez was last seen wearing a black shirt, dark colored leather jacket, and black sweatpants. He was last seen today on the 5600 block of West Iowa Street on 11/28/2022 around 2:30.
Details:
Height: 5’ 08”
Weight: 165 lbs
Eye color: Brown
Hair color: Gray
If you have any information about Marquez or his whereabouts you are asked to call 911.