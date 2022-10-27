 Skip to main content
Authorities seek help locating missing teen last seen in Sierra Vista area

Cochise County Sheriff's Office

TUCSON (KVOA) — Officials in Cochise County are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

According to Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, 17-year-old Hailey Lineberry was reported as a runaway juvenile from the Sierra Vista area on Wednesday at about 12:56 p.m.

The 17-year-old is described as 5 feet,10 inches tall, and has shoulder-length brown hair. She wears bracelets on both her wrists and ankles.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office at 520-803-3550.

