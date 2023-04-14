Authorities searching for vehicle involved in hit-and-run on Tucson's southside

TUCSON (KVOA) — Authorities are asking the public's help in identifying the vehicle or the driver who struck and killed a man on Tucson's southside on Thursday evening.
At 7:15 p.m., authorities received a call that a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at 6th Avenue and 29th Street.
According to witnesses, the pedestrian was struck while in the roadway by a vehicle heading south on 6th avenue. It's unknown whether the man was in the crosswalk. The vehicle fled the scene.
The pedestrian succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
The vehicle is described as a dark green colored SUV, possibly a 2001-2005 Toyota Sequoia.
Anyone with information on the vehicle or driver is asked to call 88-CRIME.