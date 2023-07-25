Authorities searching for two burglary suspects

TUCSON (KVOA) — Authorities are seeking the public's help locating two suspects that allegedly robbed a Circle K on Tucson's northside.
On July 12, at 1:39 a.m., two men entered the Circle K located at 5801 North Oracle Road.
One man was wearing a black shirt, and the other was wearing a white shirt.
The man in the black shirt jumped the counter and began taking $1,600 worth of cigarettes.
At the same time, the man in the white shirt began taking alcohol bottles, also known as "shooters" and lighters.
Both men left and were observed walking southbound.
There are no known associated vehicles at the time.
The man with the black shirt has a tattoo on his right hand.
No other tattoos are visible during the incident.
Anyone with information on this incident or the men involved, call 911 or 88-CRIME.