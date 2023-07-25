Authorities searching for two burglary suspects

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northwestern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 545 PM MST.

* At 505 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pisinemo, or
25 miles west of Sells, moving northwest at 15 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Pisinemo, Gu Vo, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Covered
Wells, Ali Chugk, San Simon, Pia Oik, Santa Cruz, Mountain Village,
Kots Kug, Kupk, Papago Farms and San Simon West.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record to record
high temperatures of 106 to 114 expected.

* WHERE...Tucson Metro Area, South Central Pinal County,
Southeast Pinal County and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Authorities searching for two burglary suspects

  • Updated
  • 0
Untitled design - 1

TUCSON (KVOA) — Authorities are seeking the public's help locating two suspects that allegedly robbed a Circle K on Tucson's northside.

On July 12, at 1:39 a.m., two men entered the Circle K located at 5801 North Oracle Road.

One man was wearing a black shirt, and the other was wearing a white shirt.

The man in the black shirt jumped the counter and began taking $1,600 worth of cigarettes.

At the same time, the man in the white shirt began taking alcohol bottles, also known as "shooters" and lighters.

Both men left and were observed walking southbound.

There are no known associated vehicles at the time.

The man with the black shirt has a tattoo on his right hand.

No other tattoos are visible during the incident.

Anyone with information on this incident or the men involved, call 911 or 88-CRIME.

Tags

Recommended for you