 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Authorities searching for inmate in San Luis area

  • Updated
  • 0
JOnathan

TUCSON (KVOA) — An inmate escaped from custody on Monday morning while working at a recreation center in the San Luis Area.

At around 9:30 a.m., Jonathan Perryman walked away from a work crew and was last seen walking into a restroom to wash paint off his hands by a work crew checker.

Perryman was sentenced out of Maricopa County on Nov. 16, 2022 for misconduct involving weapons.

He does not have a history of violence or prior violent convictions. 

People living in the surrounding areas are advised not to approach Perryman and to call 911 if anyone has any information.

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Sarika has been part of News 4 Tucson's digital team since October 2022.

Recommended for you