Authorities searching for inmate in San Luis area

TUCSON (KVOA) — An inmate escaped from custody on Monday morning while working at a recreation center in the San Luis Area.
At around 9:30 a.m., Jonathan Perryman walked away from a work crew and was last seen walking into a restroom to wash paint off his hands by a work crew checker.
Perryman was sentenced out of Maricopa County on Nov. 16, 2022 for misconduct involving weapons.
He does not have a history of violence or prior violent convictions.
People living in the surrounding areas are advised not to approach Perryman and to call 911 if anyone has any information.