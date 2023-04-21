 Skip to main content
Authorities searching for hit-and-run suspect on Tucson's southside

TUCSON (KVOA) — Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run suspect that struck a child on Tucson's southside. 

The collision happened on Thursday just before 5:45 p.m. in the 3600 block of East Drexel Manor Stravenue, near East Benson Hwy and South Palo Verde Rd.

The vehicle is described as a white 2018-2023 Chevrolet Colorado with black side mirrors.

The driver is described as a man wearing a lime green long sleeve shirt. 

The child was riding her scooter in the roadway when she was struck head-on. The vehicle fled north after.

The child is in critical condition at the hospital.

If you know any information, call 911 or 88-CRIME

