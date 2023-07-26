Authorities searching for driver who fled scene in Benson crash

TUCSON (KVOA) — Authorities are searching for the driver who fled the scene of a crash in Benson on State Route 80 on Wednesday afternoon.
The Cochise County Sheriff's Office tells News 4 Tucson there were three undocumented immigrants in the vehicle.
The passenger of the vehicle has died and the other two have been taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
They have confirmed the vehicle was used for human smuggling.
The driver has fled the scene.
He is described as white, or light complexion, and he is between 6" to 6'3".