Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected...especially near and just north of Green
Valley.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 530 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 329 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding. An automated rain gage the Santa Cruz River at
Quail Crossing Bridge reported 0.59 inches of rain in the
past 30 minutes. Generally, between 0.50 and 1.00 inch of
rain has fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Sahuarita, Green Valley and East Sahuarita.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Authorities searching for burglary suspect

TUCSON (KVOA) — Pima County Sherriff's Department are seeking the public's help in identifying a woman who allegedly broke the window to the Circle K and stole liquor.

On August 5, authorities responded to the Circle K located at 4965 West Ajo Way in reference to a theft.

The suspect was part of a group of people that arrived in a black and white Mustang, and a maroon Charger or Challenger with black racing stripes.

If anyone has any information regarding the identify of the woman, please call 911 or 88-CRIME.