Authorities searching for burglary suspect

TUCSON (KVOA) — Pima County Sherriff's Department are seeking the public's help in identifying a woman who allegedly broke the window to the Circle K and stole liquor.
On August 5, authorities responded to the Circle K located at 4965 West Ajo Way in reference to a theft.
The suspect was part of a group of people that arrived in a black and white Mustang, and a maroon Charger or Challenger with black racing stripes.
If anyone has any information regarding the identify of the woman, please call 911 or 88-CRIME.