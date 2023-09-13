 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Authorities searching for bank robbery suspect in Nogales

  • Updated
  • 0
Untitled design - 1

TUCSON (KVOA) — Nogales Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly stole money from a bank located inside a Walmart Supercenter in Nogales.

On September 13 at 3:12 p.m., authorities responded to the 100th block of West White Park Drive for a report of a  robbery.

The suspect, Francisco Javier Romo-Angula, took an undisclosed amount of money from the 1st Convenience Bank, located inside the Walmart Supercenter.

Romo-Angulo left the area in a vehicle that was located and a traffic stop was attempted on the car.

The male driver was taken into custody.

Romo-Angulo was not inside the suspect vehicle.

Romo-Angulo is still outstanding.

If you see him, call 911. Do not approach him.

Recommended for you