Authorities searching for bank robbery suspect in Nogales

TUCSON (KVOA) — Nogales Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly stole money from a bank located inside a Walmart Supercenter in Nogales.
On September 13 at 3:12 p.m., authorities responded to the 100th block of West White Park Drive for a report of a robbery.
The suspect, Francisco Javier Romo-Angula, took an undisclosed amount of money from the 1st Convenience Bank, located inside the Walmart Supercenter.
Romo-Angulo left the area in a vehicle that was located and a traffic stop was attempted on the car.
The male driver was taken into custody.
Romo-Angulo was not inside the suspect vehicle.
Romo-Angulo is still outstanding.
If you see him, call 911. Do not approach him.