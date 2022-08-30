Authorities release video of in custody death at Pima County Jail

TUCSON (KVOA) — Authorities have released new body camera footage of an in custody death inside the Pima County Jail earlier this month.
Thirty-seven-year-old Wade Welch died after being tased several times at the jail.
Wade was into the jail on charges of domestic violence disorderly conduct and domestic violence threats and intimidation on Aug. 15. He died the following day.
WARNING: VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED
In a report, officials said corrections officers first tased Welch after refusing to enter his assigned cell while being moved to a housing unit.
On Monday, the Pima Regional Critical Incident Team released the video.
“I need to go to the hospital,” Welch said. “ I can't breathe.” Moments later, he is tased two more times. He remains combative — a spit hood is out over his face. Officers get him up off the ground and try to put him in a chair.
Police say he resisted, then he is tased a fourth time, this time in the leg. After that, Welch becomes unresponsive. Minutes after Welch becomes unresponsive, nursing staff start CPR and life-saving measures before Tucson Fire Department arrives. Welch is soon pronounced dead.
The day after the incident, News 4 Tucson’s Lupita Murillo spoke with Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos. He said his team made strides to strengthen safety inside the Pima County Jail.
“No jail is ever safe,” Nanos said. “Is it as safe as we can make it? I believe we've taken a lot of steps to make it as safe as we can and we can continue those efforts.”
Nanos said Welch’s bond was $1,000 and wonders why the court sent him to jail and not back home with an ankle monitor.
“I can't put you on an ankle monitor, that's the courts. Could that have maybe made a difference here? I think if the man is home, where we have him on an ankle monitor and we know his everyday movement, I think he's got a better chance. Jail's not a good place. It's a very bad place for very bad people.”