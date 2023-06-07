Authorities on scene of traffic collision on Tucson's northside

TUCSON (KVOA) — Oro Valley Police are heading to a reported collision at Tangerine Road and First Ave.
The intersection is currently blocked off.
Please avoid the area.
There are no reported injuries at this time.
Stay with News 4 Tucson for updates.
Traffic Collision- We are heading to a reported collision at Tangerine and First. Intersection is blocked, Please avoid the area if possible. There are no reported injuries at this time. pic.twitter.com/K3RX5DVO98— Oro Valley Police (@OroValleyPD) June 7, 2023