Authorities on scene of traffic collision on Tucson's northside

  • Updated
  • 0
First and Tangerine
OVPD

TUCSON (KVOA) — Oro Valley Police are heading to a reported collision at Tangerine Road and First Ave.

The intersection is currently blocked off.

Please avoid the area.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for updates.

