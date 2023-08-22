Authorities on scene at Flowing Wells High School

TUCSON (KVOA) — Authorities are currently on the Scene at Flowing Wells High School for reports of a person with a weapon.
TPD is asking everyone to avoid the area while officers check on the school.
Parents are able to meet at Walter Douglas Elementary at 3302 North Flowing Wells Road, Tucson AZ, 857056 for more information.
