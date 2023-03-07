Authorities investigating suspicious person near elementary school on Tucson's northside

TUCSON (KVOA) — Authorities are investigating a suspicious person call that occurred on Tucson's northside near DeGrazia Elementary School last Wednesday.
A student thought they were possibly being followed home by a man. They had seen him both walking and driving in the neighborhood near the school on multiple occasions, but the man never initiated contact.
On Monday, deputies received a second report from students who had a similar encounter.
He is being described as
- Caucasian
- Possibly in his 50's or late 60's
- Medium to thin build
- between 5'7" to 6"
- Gray hair with a goatee
- Possibly associated with a white mid size single cab pick up truck
Authorities are asking anyone with information about this incident to call 911 or 88-CRIME.