 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Authorities investigating suspicious person near elementary school on Tucson's northside

  • Updated
  • 0
police lights

TUCSON (KVOA) — Authorities are investigating a suspicious person call that occurred on Tucson's northside near DeGrazia Elementary School last Wednesday.

A student thought they were possibly being followed home by a man. They had seen him both walking and driving in the neighborhood near the school on multiple occasions, but the man never initiated contact.

On Monday, deputies received a second report from students who had a similar encounter.

He is being described as

  • Caucasian
  • Possibly in his 50's or late 60's
  • Medium to thin build
  • between 5'7" to 6"
  • Gray hair with a goatee
  • Possibly associated with a white mid size single cab pick up truck

Authorities are asking anyone with information about this incident to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Sarika has been part of News 4 Tucson's digital team since October 2022.

Recommended for you