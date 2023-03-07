Authorities investigating suspicious activity on Tucson's southside

TUCSON (KVOA) — Police are investigating an incident where a mother said she was almost kidnapped on Tucson's southside.
Tucson Police said there isn't indication yet, that there was an attempted kidnapping. They are still investigating the incident.
Around 1:00 P.M. on Monday, a mother said she was pushing her daughter in a stroller when a black Chevy came close to her.
"A man came running at me with his arms extended like this, and I thought that was absolutely bizarre and terrifying," said Maria Aparicio. "I turned around, I screamed at him, what are you doing? He said, nothing. He was a few feet behind me and he started running behind me. At that point, I took off full force, running as fast as I could, pushing the stroller, screaming as loud as I could."
Aparicio tells News 4 Tucson, she still wanted to give the man the benefit of the doubt, so she started jogging. That's when things took a turn for the worse.
Aparicio added that she kept running and screaming for half a block until her neighbors came out to see what was going on. She believes the man got into the passenger side of the car and left. Luckily her quick think helped her get away from the man.
"We have boxing and all kinds of different Asian martial arts but the one thing they teach you first and foremost is if you can run, run, don't fight. That worked in my situation. They also teach you to make a lot of noise and that worked," said Aparicio.
The police have not made any arrests. If you have information about the incident, call 9-1-1 or 88-crime.