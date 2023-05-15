Authorities investigating shooting on Tucson's southside

TUCSON (KVOA) — Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred on Tucson's southside early Monday morning.
Authorities responded to the 6000 block of East Hermans Road for a report of a shooting.
Upon arrival, deputies located 45-year-old Thomas Valenzuela with a gunshot wound to his abdominal area. He was taken to a local hospital.
Sheriff's say there had been an ongoing issue between Valenzuela and Sherry Gonzales. At some point, there was a disagreement, and Valenzuela was shot.
The investigation is ongoing, and no charges have been filed.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911. You can also submit an anonymous tip for a potential reward by text, phone, or by going to 88crime.org.