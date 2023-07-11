 Skip to main content
Authorities investigating serious-injury collision on southeast Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) — Authorities are investigating a three-vehicle collision at South Harrison Road and East Golf Links Road.

The entire intersection is currently shut down.

Officers ask to avoid the area and use an alternate route.

