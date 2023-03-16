Authorities investigating officer involved shooting at border

TUCSON (KVOA) — Authorities are investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred on Wednesday near Highway 286.
At 6:47 p.m., deputies responded to an assist other agency call.
Initial information provided to deputies was United States Border Patrol had been chasing a vehicle and an officer involved shooting had occurred.
Upon arrival, deputies learned that the vehicle had several people and one person was dead.
The investigation remains ongoing and additional information will be released as it becomes available.