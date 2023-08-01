Authorities investigating inmate death

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating an inmate death on Wednesday.
41-year-old Joel Loya was arrested on probation violation warrant for dangerous drug sales and trespassing.
He was taken to the Pima County Adult Detention Complex, but was medically rejected during his initial medical evaluation.
He was then taken by the FBI to a local area hospital where he was evaluated an cleared to be booked into the jail.
On Monday at 9:00 a.m., Loya was on detox protocol when he began vomiting.
While at the hospital, his condition worsened and he died.
Detectives found no signs of trauma or no suspicious circumstances
The investigation is ongoing.
