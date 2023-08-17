Authorities investigating homicide on Tucson's westside

TUCSON (KVOA) — Authorities are investigating a homicide that occurred on Tucson's westside.
Just after 11:00 p.m., authorities responded to a shooting at a mobile home park at 826 West Prince Road.
Upon arrival, they located 22-year-old Jesus Alfonso Castro Duarte with gunshot wounds.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives responded to the shooting and continued the investigation.
They are currently examining evidence from the scene and conducting follow-up interviews.
A motive has not been identified and details are limited.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.