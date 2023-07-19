Authorities investigating homicide on Tucson's southside

TUCSON (KVOA) — Authorities are investigating a homicide that occurred on Tucson's southside early Wednesday morning.
At 1:00 a.m., the South Tucson Police Department was called to assist with a homicide investigation to the 3000 block of South 6th Avenue.
Upon arrival, they located a deceased man with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.
He was identified as 21-year-old Lionel Mathews.
No arrests have been made at this time.
If anyone has any information, call 911 or 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.