Authorities investigating homicide on Tucson's southside

TUCSON (KVOA) — Authorities are investigating a homicide that occurred on Tucson's southside on Thursday afternoon.
Shortly after 12:45 p.m., TFD responded to the Minsk Hotel at 755 East Benson Hwy for a report of two people who were unconscious and not breathing inside a hotel room.
54-year-old Xavier Morales and 35-year-old Sonia Zaragoza were pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives learned that Morales and Zaragoza sustained trauma and were both found unresponsive in the hotel room by an employee.
There are no suspects in custody and details are limited.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call 88CRIME or 911. You can remain anonymous.