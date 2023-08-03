 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO
8 PM MST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record to record
high temperatures of 104 to 113 expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Upper
Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County and Upper Gila
River Valley.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Friday to 8 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Major Heat Risk category. Heat and humidity will
significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Authorities investigating homicide on Tucson's southside

Police lights

TUCSON (KVOA) — Authorities are investigating a homicide that occurred on Tucson's southside on Wednesday night.

At 9:30 p.m., authorities received multiple calls reporting a shooting in the area west of the 6100 block of South Southland Blvd.

Upon arrival, they located a woman with gunshot trauma.

Officers attempted to render aid until TFD arrived.

The woman, 46-year-old Veronica Santana, later succumbed to her injuries.

Two additional victims were also located to the scene.

One man was found with gunshot trauma and taken to the hospital.

A third victim, another man, was not injured.

Detectives learned the three victims were gathered in the area when two were struck by gunfire.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME. 

