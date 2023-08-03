Authorities investigating homicide on Tucson's southside

TUCSON (KVOA) — Authorities are investigating a homicide that occurred on Tucson's southside on Wednesday night.
At 9:30 p.m., authorities received multiple calls reporting a shooting in the area west of the 6100 block of South Southland Blvd.
Upon arrival, they located a woman with gunshot trauma.
Officers attempted to render aid until TFD arrived.
The woman, 46-year-old Veronica Santana, later succumbed to her injuries.
Two additional victims were also located to the scene.
One man was found with gunshot trauma and taken to the hospital.
A third victim, another man, was not injured.
Detectives learned the three victims were gathered in the area when two were struck by gunfire.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.