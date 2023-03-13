Authorities investigating homicide on Tucson's southside

TUCSON (KVOA) — Authorities are investigating a homicide that occurred on Tucson's southside early Saturday morning.
Shortly before 2:40 a.m. authorities received a call reporting a shooting.
Deputies responded to an apartment complex located in the 1000 block of East Benson Highway.
Upon arrival, they found a man with obvious signs of gunshot trauma.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim has been identified as 40-year-old Marte Alcorn.
Details are extremely limited at this time.
Detectives are asking anyone with information to call 911 or 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.