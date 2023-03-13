 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Authorities investigating homicide on Tucson's southside

  • Updated
  • 0
police lights

TUCSON (KVOA) — Authorities are investigating a homicide that occurred on Tucson's southside early Saturday morning.

Shortly before 2:40 a.m. authorities received a call reporting a shooting.

Deputies responded to an apartment complex located in the 1000 block of East Benson Highway.

Upon arrival, they found a man with obvious signs of gunshot trauma.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has been identified as 40-year-old Marte Alcorn.

Details are extremely limited at this time.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call 911 or 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Sarika has been part of News 4 Tucson's digital team since October 2022.

Recommended for you