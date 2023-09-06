 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING
THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions expected. Afternoon
temperatures between 105 to 111 degrees are expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal
County.

* WHEN...From Saturday morning through Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

Authorities investigating homicide on Tucson's northwest side

  • Updated
  • 0
Police lights

Credit: Pexels

TUCSON (KVOA) — Authorities are investigating a homicide that occurred on Tucson's northwest side on September 2. 

At 7:10 a.m., deputies responded to the area of West Lazy C Drive and West Rhyolite Loop for a report of suspicious activity.

Upon arrival, they located 37-year-old Ashely Hinostro dead.

Detectives are currently gathering evidence and conducting interviews.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

You are also able to submit an anonymous tip, with a potential reward, by text of phone at 88-CRIME or by going to 88crime.org

Tags

Recommended for you