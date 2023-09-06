Authorities investigating homicide on Tucson's northwest side

TUCSON (KVOA) — Authorities are investigating a homicide that occurred on Tucson's northwest side on September 2.
At 7:10 a.m., deputies responded to the area of West Lazy C Drive and West Rhyolite Loop for a report of suspicious activity.
Upon arrival, they located 37-year-old Ashely Hinostro dead.
Detectives are currently gathering evidence and conducting interviews.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
You are also able to submit an anonymous tip, with a potential reward, by text of phone at 88-CRIME or by going to 88crime.org