Authorities investigating homicide in midtown Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) — A man is dead after being shot to death in midtown Tucson.
On September 10 before 12:15 a.m., officers responded to the area of North 1st Avenue and East Wetmore Road for a report of a man who was believed to have been shot.
Upon arrival, officers located 31-year-old Brandon Hernandez with obvious signs of gunshot trauma.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives are working on identifying anyone who was involved in the shooting.
Details are limited.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.