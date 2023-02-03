 Skip to main content
Authorities investigating homicide in midtown Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) — Authorities are investigating a homicide that occurred in midtown Tucson on Thursday. 

Authorities responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 4200 block of East 24th Street.

Upon arrival, officers located a male with obvious signs of sharp-force trauma. Medical responders tried to give aid, burt he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was identified as 60-year-old Ruben Durazo.

His wife, 60-year-old Mary Zurazo was arrested and booked into Pima County Jail on one count of first degree murder.

Detectives learned that during an argument, Mary produced an edged wea[on and assaulted her husband.

Additional details are limited and anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous. 

